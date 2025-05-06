Why I left Labour Party – Ozigbo

…Calls for Transformational Leadership in Anambra and Beyond

By Juliet Umeh

Dr. Valentine Ozigbo, a renowned business executive and prominent figure in the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential campaign, has explained his reasons for leaving the party, attributing his departure to a lack of structure, direction, and the party’s inability to deliver the transformational change Nigerians are seeking.

In an interview with the media on Tuesday in Lagos, Ozigbo, a former governorship candidate in Anambra State, shared that his decision was made after careful consideration of the party’s trajectory following the 2023 general elections. He expressed his disillusionment with the party’s internal conflicts, failed litigation efforts, and lack of strategic leadership, especially as the critical Anambra election drew closer.

“I joined the Labour Party in 2023 and gave it my best, contributing to fundraising, mobilization, technology, and institution-building. But after the election, the situation was disheartening,” Ozigbo said. “The party became riddled with internal strife and lacked the leadership necessary for the reforms we needed.”

Ozigbo emphasized that despite his efforts to reform and energize the party, his ambitions were frustrated, and reformist voices were silenced. He added, “I left because there was no structure, no plan, and no leadership committed to real change. Staying would have meant fighting a lost battle.”

Now aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ozigbo clarified that his move was not an endorsement of perfection in any political party, but rather a strategic decision to continue his mission of delivering genuine leadership and development.

“No political party in Nigeria is perfect, but we must choose whether to complain from the sidelines or step in to make it better. I chose the latter,” he stated.

Addressing rumors that he left the Labour Party for personal gain or political appointments, Ozigbo rejected the notion, emphasizing that his decision was driven by a desire to build a better Anambra and a stronger Nigeria. He said, “If comfort was my goal, I would have accepted offers and walked away quietly. But this is bigger than me.”

Ozigbo also responded to speculations about a possible alliance between the Labour Party and Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo. He suggested that internal sabotage and political dealings may have compromised the integrity of the party.

On his relationship with Mr. Peter Obi, Ozigbo clarified, “Peter Obi is not my godfather. I respect him, but I am my own man. My path is about delivering results, not seeking validation.”

The former governorship candidate called for responsible political leadership, true federalism, and a system that prioritizes merit, accountability, and inclusivity. “We must not leave politics to those who care little for the common good,” he urged. “Let’s be ready to sacrifice, if necessary, to make real change. It’s not just about elections; it’s about building a system where the son of nobody can become somebody.”

Ozigbo concluded by stressing the importance of leaders willing to sacrifice, reform, and serve the people, stating that the Labour Party had failed to build on the hope it had inspired. “Now, more than ever, we need leaders who will truly serve the people. That’s why I’m still in this fight,” he affirmed.