Why I call myself a spiritual song minister – Ayanfe

By Benjamin Njoku

Ayanfe Mary Grace Adesipe, also known as Ayanfe Worship, is a spiritual song minister driven by her passion to serve God through music. She believes her songs are inspired by God and aimed at unifying the body of Christ. As a prophetess, she felt a strong calling to serve God through songs, which led her to leave her banking career and pursue music full-time .

Ayanfe’s passion for music was evident from a young age, and she believes she is a divine gift from God, meant to represent His love. In a recent chat with our reporter, Ayanfe said she has always known she would release songs to glorify God’s name. She began singing in 2020 but couldn’t release songs due to poor composition quality coupled with lack of a mentor. But recently, it was a dream come true for her, when she released her debut singles “King of Glory” and “Arise and Shine” on Good Friday. She’s due to drop more than 10 singles before the end of this year. According to Ayanfe, her mission is to unify the body of Christ through music, using her talent to serve God and inspire others.

“My life is a representation of God’s love. He has built me over the past two decades. I have a lot of encounters with Christ. Early in life, I used to know I had this passion to serve God through songs. I have exceptional talent in reading, writing and singing.

“Later in life, I got a job in the banking sector, but for over a decade I was in the corporate world, the passion to sing for God was burning in my soul. I love to sing in secret. So, after I left the corporate world, I established my own organizations to actualize my mission on earth,” she stated.

Ayanfe’s music conveys a message of unity and love, aiming to bring the body of Christ together in one spirit. She believes her songs are spiritually inspired, often drawing from supernatural experiences and scripture.

“The songs I am releasing are gateways for God to begin to unify the entire body of Christ. The end message is to bring back all people to Christ,” she said.

Ayanfe sees herself as a representation of God’s love, using her talent to serve Him and inspire others. Her music is designed to communicate and inspire, using various musical elements to convey her message. On why she calls herself a spiritual song minister, Ayanfe explained that her songs are inspired spiritually. “ I draw my inspiration when I am worshipping or in a board meeting. Many of my songs came through supernatural experiences,” she further explained.

Ayanfe’s music and ministry are centered around her faith and desire to serve God, making her a rising, but unique voice in the Nigerian gospel music industry.