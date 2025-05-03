Why actress Kate Henshaw should silence trolls with silence

By Prisca Sam-Duru

There are screen divas in Nollywood who would stand out from the crowd, any day, anywhere and Kate Henshaw is one of them.

This elegant actress with dazzling smiles and agility of a woman much younger than her age remains one of the entertainers that made Nollywood what it is today.

It’s surprising that trolls would be picking on her for whatever reasons. During the week, a faceless Netizen dug up her old claims of domestic abuse by late singer Sammie Okposo.

What’s that supposed to mean? Why even disrespect the memory of the late gospel singer in the process of wanting to tarnish the image of Kate? Why dig up a part of someone’s past life on social media for no reason? Could the user have been paid to drag her online?

The troll posted a screenshot from an old interview dated 12 October 2011 with the headline, ‘Sammie Okposo used to beat me silly’. In the report, Kate had revealed that she experienced domestic violence during her relationship with late Okposo which lasted for a few years.

The faceless X troll wrote “Aunty Kate, I heard someone say that you’re just a bitter old ‘agbaya’ woman because you’ve been let down by men too many times and ended up ‘husbandless’. Is that true?”

Trust sister Kate, she boldly made it clear that the experience only made her better, not bitter. Now, read Kate’s response. “Awwww, I am still here, though. These things happen, and I am better not bitter. Can’t say the same for the females in your family. I saw one at farm city the other night. I hope the pay she brought home fed the family for the night, though. I am good, to be honest. Next…..” Did you read that? She is asking who is next, that means trolls are just fighting the wind.

There is yet another imp who mocked the star actress due to her marital status. What did she do to these people?

The social media user identified as Chigozirim Aliyu posted Kate’s photo and made reproachful comments about her being unmarried in her 50s. “Any woman who stays unmarried after 50 years is kasogo yeye. Stay away from such women.” So now, a woman in her 50s is too old to get married? Hmnn these trolls are from another planet.

Not moved by the unwarranted attack, Kate gave it back to the critic.

“Chigozirim Aliyu, they say you have a killer in your family? Is this true? Kindly explain pls.?

Honestly its heartwarming how the fitness enthusiast was able to show strength as a woman who has come a long way in building a career with respect.

The online bullying and misogynistic narratives against women must be dealt with for a better society. Marriage is not compulsory or by force. It’s not a must that a woman must have a man behind her before she makes it big in life.

The world is sounding the warning to couples in toxic relationships to leave to live to avoid stories that touch the heart. Going after people’s personal lives is one of the reasons most people try to endure in life threatening relationships; they are afraid of the stigma that follows.

If Kate is a bad actress, as in, if her acting skills are below standard and she is criticised for that, it’s understandable, but her personal life? That’s unacceptable! But then, thank God she is one of the best ever produced in Nollywood. Kate Henshaw has paid her dues in the Nigeria entertainment industry. And continues to entertain and educate us on how to stay fit and healthy with her fitness exercises on social media.

Those talking bad about this pretty actress who looks too young to be 50, a babe with beautiful smiles, are obviouslydoing so out of jealousy. Responding to these killjoys is giving them too much honour. So, I’ll advise dear Kate Henshaw, silence the trolls with deafening silence.