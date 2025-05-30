We’ve made significant efforts at solving food insecurity — CDS

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa

By Etop Ekanem

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has said the Nigerian Armed Forces in collaboration with other sister security agencies have made significant progress in addressing insecurity in different regions of the country in order to curb food insecurity.

General Musa stated this at an event in Lagos, tagged “Food Security and Sports Diplomacy,” organised by Lagos State Sports Writers Association of Nigeria in commemoration of United Nations World Nutrition month.

Musa, who was represented by Air Vice Marshal Bashir Mamman, Commandant, Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi, Lagos listed the efforts as kinetic and non kinetic in nature.

According to him, “Some of these kinetic efforts include the counter insurgency operation, that is Operation Hardin Kunama against Boko Haram in the North East; Operation Fansan Yamma in North West, the Multinational Joint Task Force set up involving countries in Chad Basin; Operation Safe Haven to tackle communal violence, herders and farmers clash and banditry in the Middle Belt; Operation Whirl Stroke specially commissioned to combat armed bandits in Benue and Taraba states and also in Niger Delta to protect our oil installations, prevent and combat militancy and finally the Deep Blue Sea Operation, a security initiative lunched by NIMASA in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy.”

On the non kinetic operation, he said the armed forces in partnership with local communities, the Nigerian military has launch the Defence farm by establishing military managed farms in some areas, adding: “This initiative aligns with Federal Government’s efforts at addressing food insecurity and challenges and reflects the military commitment to sports as a tool to promote peace and community engagement.”

In her opening speech, Convener of the programme and Chairman, Lagos SWAN, Ambassador Olatutu Oladunni, said food nutrition and hygiene play vital role in every child’s endeavour, adding: “But imbibing basic hygiene measures and nutritional needs is more essential. Embracing healthy and safe nutrition gives right to life, right to live well, right to security, right to safety, right to good health, right to dream big and aspire well, right to happiness and right to become successful.

“As the global community continues to advocate the importance of international diplomacy, its diversity across the world, diplomacy in each nation has enhanced wider opportunities for cultural values via its strength of influence and diversity, hence promoting cultural relevance, economic development and investment opportunities.”