Westerhoff turns 85, banks on Tinubu, Sports Commission to achieve dream of returning to Nigeria for holidays

By Jacob Ajom

Former Super Eagles Coach Clemens Westerhof is 85 today. Westerhof, also known as Dutchgerian is the first coach, local or foreign to lead Nigeria to win the African Cup of Nations on foreign soil,in 1994. He also made history as the first coach to midwife the Super Eagles to their maiden appearance in the FIFA World Cup at USA ’94.

Westerhof remains the most successful coach with Nigeria national team. Only late Stephen Keshi, who incidentally was a Westerhof protege attempted to equal his mentor’s accomplishments by winning the AFCON in 2013 in South Africa and not only qualified the Super Eagles for the 2014 World Cup but also took the team to the second round of the tournament in Brazil.

Notwithstanding, Westerhof’s Super Eagles were considered as the best in Africa, and were also adjudged as the second most entertaining team, only behind Brazil and ranked 5th in the world by FIFA; the highest ranked African team ever.

Westerhof began his career as an assistant coach in Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie. He has also coached Vitesse Arnhem, the Zimbabwean national team, the Sporting Lions of Zimbabwe’s Premier League, and the Bush Bucks and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa’s Premier Soccer League. In addition, he once served as technical director of the Harare-based Agatha Sheneti Youth Academy and also of the Harare United club, which was linked to the academy. In 2001, he was technical director of Dynamos Harare, Zimbabwe’s biggest club, but lasted in the position for just a few months.

Now 85 and retired and back in his country home in Holland, Clemens Westerhof is still nursing a burning desire to return to Nigeria and enjoy his retirement and perhaps,spend the rest of his life in the country that brought him so much fame, honour and professional accomplishments. .

For winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, an appreciative nation rewarded the Dutch with national honours and allocated to him a house in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Former Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN presented the Letter of Allocation of a Federal Government House to Clemens Westerhof in fulfillment of Government’s pledge.. The presentation was done at the Ministry of Power,Works & Housing Headquarters, Mabushi, Abuja on Monday 27th, May 2019.

Reacting to the government’s fulfillment of the promise made 25 year earlier, a football fan Akanda Charles wrote on his Facebook page, “thank God the man is still alive to receive his reward on earth”..

However, although Westerhof is happy. that the promise of a house has been fulfilled, there are still some grey areas that have to be sorted out. He does not like the location of the house. The house allocated to him is located in a remote part of Abuja and that does not attract his interest. His wife,Lilian Westerhof called in to say her husband has always dreamt of coming to Nigeria either for vacation and to spend quality time in the country but for the house issue,he has been unenthusiastic about coming.

“I am afraid his dream of coming to Nigeria and spend sometime there may not come to reality,except his request to be issued an alternative apartment is granted by the federal government. He has even made attempt to sell the property in order to raise funds and purchase a new home in Abuja, but that has not been possible as offers made are far below what can offer us a good home,” she lamented.

Sports Vanguard gathered that the former Nigeria coach has since made a written request, pleading with government through the office of the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko and the DG Bukola Olopade.

“Weterhof is pleading with the government to issue him with a new apartment in a better location in the city,” our source said. .

Another source hinted that the NSC are willing to act on his plea, so that his dream of returning to Nigeria come to pass.