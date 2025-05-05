We’re boosting cocoa quality, others for their acceptability in world market – Johnvents

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Group Managing Director of Johnvents Group, a multinational agribusiness and manufacturing group, John Alamu, said that the group has been working on improving the quality of Nigeria cocoa and other produce overtime for their acceptability in the world market.

Alamu said this while speaking on the quality of Nigeria cocoa and other farm produce.

He stressed the need for improvement in the quality of the produce in Nigeria to meet the world standards has been described as important and necessary.

According to him “the efforts to improve the produce led to the acquisition of Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji), Ondo State, Nigeria’s oldest cocoa processing plant with a 30,000 MT capacity by Johnvents Group.

The Group Managing Director said that from its bold beginnings in 2016, Johnvents Group has grown into a transnational agribusiness and manufacturing powerhouse, championing sustainable development across the agricultural value chain in Africa and beyond.

According to him, the acquisition and revitalization of Premium Cocoa Products(Ile-Oluji) emphasized the Group’s commitment to preserving heritage while delivering products that meet international standards.

Alamu said that the goal on improving Nigeria farm produce led the group to further diversified with the acquisition of Noble-Eagle Industries Limited, a fast-growing FMCG manufacturing company, in 2023..

He said edible oils, cereals, animal feeds, seasoning cubes, and bottle water are produced from its lines.

The acquisition, according to him, added scale and versatility to the Group’s manufacturing capabilities, meeting the evolving needs of consumers and distributors across West Africa.

Moreover, Johnvents group officially launched its group-wide identity, bringing together over eight subsidiaries across twelve countries in Africa, Asia, and the UAE, and trading over 25 commodities and products.

Meanwhile, in a move to support its growing international footprint, Johnvents Industries DMCC (JID) was set up in Dubai as the Group’s international trading hub.

JID oversees is sourcing and exports from more than 12 countries, connecting African produce to partners across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Alamu said: “Johnvents Group is not only creating value from farm to table, it is shaping a new story for African enterprise, defined by scale, innovation, and impact.

“With each investment, the Group is deepening its roots across the continent while expanding its reach globally.

“It becomes clear that Africa’s agribusiness future lies not just in raw exports, but in transformation, traceability, and long-term value creation.

He said that “Johnvents is advancing its mission of nourishing Africa and the world through sustainable practices, inclusive growth, and a fully integrated approach that leaves no part of the value chain behind.