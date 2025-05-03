We’ll boost food production with modern irrigation technologies – RBDAs

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE newly appointed Governing Board Chairmen of the 12 River Basin Development Authorities, RBDAs, weekend, vowed to boost food production with modern irrigation technologies in order to reduce high food prices and create employments for the young people.

This resolution was made at a joint press conference by the joint appointees forum after a two-day retreat organized for Boards and Management of the 12 RBDAs.

The Managing Director, MD and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Sokoto Rima RBDA, Abubakar Malam who read the speech expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu to count them worthy and gave them the mandate to ensure the Renewed Hope Agenda is fully implemented by the RBDAs, and also thanked the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev who inaugurated them, and also expressed confidence in them to deliver on the mandate of the RBDAs to positively touch the lives of Nigerians.

He said: “As you may recall, the Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engineer Joseph Utsev, charged us yesterday to key into Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He urged us to accelerate economic growth by opening more land for cultivation, creating agribusiness opportunities for our teeming graduates and youth groups, attracting private sector investments in the food sufficiency drive, and reinvigorating sustainable irrigation management across the country.

“At this juncture, we wish to assure His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, that all twelve River Basin Development Authorities are committed to actualising this national agenda. This commitment entails expanding arable land, increasing food availability on our tables, and creating more agribusiness opportunities for youth and women groups across the country.

“This task is not without its challenges. Many of our facilities and equipment are obsolete and outdated. Furthermore, climate change continues to exert pressure through silting, flooding, erosion, extreme weather patterns, and in some regions, armed conflicts, all of which hinder productivity. In response, we are determined to think innovatively and adopt modern irrigation technologies to change the narrative.

“In keeping with the Renewed Hope Agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals—particularly Goal 2 (Zero Hunger), Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and Goal 13 (Climate Action)—we will take deliberate steps to expand irrigated farmlands, equip farmers with modern agricultural skills, and boost value chain activities aimed at increasing food production, minimising post-harvest losses, and enhancing market access for farm produce.

“As Boards and Management teams, we recognise that no single institution can achieve these ambitious goals alone. Therefore, we are committed to building strong partnerships, especially with state governments, to ensure effective alignment of local actions with national priorities.

“We believe that close collaboration with state authorities will enhance project implementation, strengthen agricultural extension systems, and ensure that the needs of local communities are adequately addressed.

“In addition, we will continue to promote knowledge sharing, staff development, innovation-driven collaboration, and meaningful public and private sector engagement to maximise impact across all regions.

“To this end, we call on our esteemed stakeholders and private sector partners to seize the opportunities presented by the partial commercialisation framework. All twelve River Basin Authorities have resolved to maintain open door policies that will support and encourage private investment across our respective zones.

“In conclusion, we reaffirm our strong commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and express our appreciation for the administration’s strategic recognition of the River Basins’ role in national development.

“We stand united in our resolve to contribute meaningfully to the realisation of the 2027 mandate and to advancing sustainable development in Nigeria.”