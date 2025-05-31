Weekly Review: Transactions on NGX up 59.6%

Stock market investors traded 3.794 billion shares worth N119.394 billion in 89,636 transactions on the floor of the Exchange this week.

This is compared to 3.932 billion shares valued at N74.813 billion that exchanged hands last week in 105,220 deals.

Consequently, the value of transactions traded by investors on the Exchange soared by 59.6 per cent.

The Financial Services led the activity chart with 2.744 billion shares valued at N79.805 billion traded in 36,458 transactions.

This contributed 72.34 per cent and 66.84 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods industry followed with 201.889 million shares worth N7.623 billion in 11,922 deals.

The third place was the Services Industry, with a turnover of 173.748 million shares worth N1.719 billion in 6,385 transactions.

Trading in the top three equities namely United Bank for Africa Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Access Holdings Plc accounted for 1.942 billion shares worth N61.542 billion in 12,443 deals

This contributes 51.19 per cent and 51.54 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 2.49 per cent to close the week at 111,742.01 and N70.463 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX CG, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX MERI Value, NGX Oil and Gas, and NGX Growth Indices.

These indices depreciated by 0.01 per cent, 0.01 per cent, 0.64 per cent, 2.05 per cent and 0.38 per cent respectively, while the NGX ASeM Index closed flat.

Fifty-six equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 52 equities in the previous week.

Forty-four equities depreciated in price, higher than 41 in the previous week, while 48 equities remained unchanged, lower than 55 recorded in the previous week.

University Press, Red Star Express, Omatek Ventures, Associated Bus Company and Northern Nigeria Flour Mills were the top five gainers for the week, as they grew in 35.32 per cent, 23.99 per cent, 20 per cent, 18.47 per cent and 17.02 per cent respectively.

The companies gained N1.54, N1.61, 13k, 46k and N20.20 respectively.

The top five decliners for the week are: Abbey Mortgage Bank, Legend Internet, Nigerian Enamelware, Industrial Medical Gases Multiverse Mining and Exploration as they lost N2.05, N1.44, N4 75, N6.20 and N1.40 respectively.

The NGX also disclosed that it had implemented the change of name for Standard Alliance Insurance Plc to Fortis Global Insurance Plc.

This is in line with the approval obtained from the shareholders of the company at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 4.

The company’s trading symbol has also been changed from STDINSURE to FTGINSURE. (NAN)