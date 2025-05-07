We will collaborate with Nigerian Govt to tackle irregular migration – British High Commission

The British High Commission has expressed its commitment to working closely with the Nigerian government to address the issue of irregular migration.

This was made known in a statement sent via email to Vanguard by a spokesperson for the High Commission.

In the statement, the British High Commission affirmed its dedication to maintaining a balanced immigration system that supports legal migration while deterring potential abuse.

The spokesperson stated, “We keep our immigration system under constant review to allow legal migration and legitimate travel, while deterring those who may seek to abuse it.”

The High Commission further emphasized the strong and enduring ties between the United Kingdom and Nigeria, highlighting ongoing collaboration between both governments to address migration challenges. The statement read, “Our UK and Nigeria people-to-people links are strong and enduring, and we continue to work closely with the Government of Nigeria to tackle irregular migration.”

The High Commission urged individuals seeking more information on this matter to reach out to its Press and Public Affairs team, appreciating the public’s understanding and cooperation in addressing migration concerns.