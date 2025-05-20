We have 4,312 unclaimed driver’s licences – Osun FRSC

The Osun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has 4,312 unclaimed driver’s licences in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, disclosed this in a statement issued in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Ogungbemi said out of the 4,453 available permanent licences, only 141 had been collected, leaving 4,312 uncollected.

She, however, said that 2,970 of the unclaimed 4,312 licences had already expired, leaving 1,342 still valid.

The road safety spokesperson, therefore, implored owners to pick them up to avoid being apprehended for driving without valid licences.

According to her, this may also result in their vehicles being impounded.