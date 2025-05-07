We are pioneering natural, unique steam therapy– LASENA coordinator



As the hustle and bustle of city life continues to take its toll on many, Lasena Health Resort and Natural Steam Bath in Isheri, Ogun State five minutes from Berger, has become a beacon of hope for those in search of true relaxation and wellness.

The resort’s innovative, nature-powered steam therapy has set it apart, offering a rare opportunity for Nigerians to heal not just physically, but mentally and emotionally as well.



Unlike traditional steam baths powered by machines, Lasena’s steam therapy is fueled by natural elements, offering a uniquely soothing and detoxifying experience.

According to Gbemi Falade, the Steam bath coordinator of Lasena steam bath, the approach is not just about wellness, but about rediscovery.



“Our steam bath is a full-body, full-soul restoration,” Falade explained. “It’s more than just a getaway from the city’s chaos—it’s a chance for people to reconnect with themselves.”



At Lasena, each wellness journey begins with a health check to assess vital signs like blood pressure and sugar levels. Guests then enjoy a rejuvenating steam session followed by foot baths and cooling showers. The impact of the therapy, Falade says, is almost immediate.



“Our steam is powered by nature, filled with natural minerals that help lower blood pressure, detoxify the body, and stabilize sugar levels,” she continued. “Some guests even rush to the restroom after their session, as their bodies begin to detox right away.”



Falade also shared that the therapeutic process is unlike anything customers have experienced before. “Customers should look forward to a serene natural steam bath different from anything they’ve ever experienced,” she said. “Our steam bath affects almost every area in your body. Aside from helping you get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, you’re coming here to find an escape. Our brand message is all about coming here to find ‘you’, your real self. We’ve created a serene and quiet environment surrounded by warmth.”



The resort’s focus on providing a holistic and affordable wellness experience has quickly made it a favorite among those seeking a break from the stress of urban life.



“One of my favorite parts of working here is hearing guests’ feedback,” Falade shared. “Many come in skeptical, but once they experience it, they leave with smiles, saying they have to bring someone with them. The transformation is truly remarkable.”



She described the process as an “unexplainable experience,” adding, “You can get a massage anywhere—we offer those too—but our natural steam bath is powered by nature. We are the only ones offering this service in Nigeria, a steam bath powered naturally—not by artificial steam. The steam bath contains natural minerals that help temporarily lower your blood pressure, reduce sugar levels, and aid in detoxification. After experiencing the steam bath, many guests feel the immediate effects, often rushing to the restroom as the detoxifying process begins.”



Falade emphasized that accessibility is a key part of Lasena’s mission. “We made it affordable so that everyone can have access to it,” she said. “Our goal is to provide a space for healing, where the hustle of everyday life melts away, and people can feel truly restored.”