We are more than ever determined to go after terrorists – to restore peace – CDS

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has declared that the Nigerian Armed Forces are more resolute than ever in their commitment to dismantling terrorist networks and restoring peace across the nation.

General Musa made the declaration during the opening of a Workshop on Psychological Operations held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday. Addressing participants, he emphasized that recent changes in command across various operational theatres are aimed at introducing new strategies to weaken the capabilities of terrorists and enhance the security of troops’ locations and isolated communities.

“We are more than ever determined to go after all non-state actors to restore peace and stability in the country,” General Musa stated.

He explained that while military operations have continued to deny insurgents and terrorists freedom of action, it has become clear that the fight against terrorism is not limited to traditional military tactics. “The nature of these threats has evolved, requiring a blend of kinetic (military action) and non-kinetic (psychological and social) strategies,” he noted.

The CDS highlighted the significance of psychological operations in shaping public perception and undermining terrorist influence. “This situation presumes that the threat has gone beyond purely traditional military actions and now demands well-coordinated non-kinetic efforts by all stakeholders to support our kinetic actions,” he added.

General Musa underscored the importance of the workshop in exploring psychological operations as a critical tool for influencing perceptions, attitudes, and behaviors in conflict zones. He pointed out that the session is designed to bring out the full spectrum of psychological operations, aimed at enhancing military campaigns and boosting troop morale.

“This workshop is timely, given the evolving nature of modern warfare and the increasing importance of influencing perceptions. It aligns with my vision of nurturing a professional Armed Forces that is people-centric, collaborative, and capable of meeting its constitutional responsibilities in a joint and effective environment,” Musa emphasized.

Delivering the keynote address, Major General Letam Wiwa (Rtd), former Chief of Military Intelligence, stressed the need for more effective psychological operations in joint military environments.

“In optimizing psychological operations, officers must go beyond PowerPoint slides and directives. They must engage in training, intelligence integration, and coordinated service efforts, recognizing the power of the mind as the ultimate theatre of war,” Wiwa stated.

He noted that public perception—both local and international—significantly affects the appreciation of military efforts and called for deliberate efforts to project the military’s achievements in a structured and impactful manner.

Wiwa also advocated for the retraining and equipping of psychological officers, emphasizing that their role goes beyond mere propaganda. “They are not social media influencers. They are military officers, analysts, creatives, and translators rolled into one. They need to be trained, equipped, and protected, especially with regard to their mental welfare,” he said.

He concluded by highlighting the strategic advantage of controlling perceptions in warfare, stating, “If we control perception, we win hearts. If we shape emotions, we shift behavior, and if we master influence, we can minimize the use of force and still win the war.”

The workshop, which brought together military strategists, psychologists, and field commanders, is expected to chart new courses for psychological operations that will complement ongoing kinetic strategies in combating terrorism and insurgency across Nigeria.