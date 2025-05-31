WAEC: Katsina Govt seeks cancellation of English language paper

File image

The Katsina State Government on Saturday called for the cancellation of the English language examination recently conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The call followed an incident which led to the commencement of the examination several hours behind the scheduled time nationwide on Wednesday.

The position of the state was announced in Katsina by Hajiya Zainab Musa-Musawa, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, during a visit to WAEC office in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the position was based on a petition signed by Hajiya Ummukhair Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

NAN recalls that WAEC blamed the situation on heightened efforts to curb examination malpractice, particularly the leakage of question papers.

“Students had to write the examination at night without light until torch lights, handsets lights, security lights were provided,” she said.

Musa-Musawa also called on schools, parents and the communities to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of the petition.