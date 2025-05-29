WAEC apologises for conducting exam late, cites leakage prevention

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has apologised for delay in conducting English Language Paper 2 in the ongoing 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the examination took place on Wednesday evening.

In a statement by Moyosola Adesina, Acting Head of Public Affairs Department of WAEC, the council said that it encountered challenges.

”While maintaining the integrity and security of our examination, we faced considerable challenges primarily due to our major aim of preventing leakage of any paper.

“We recognise the importance of timely conduct of examinations and the impact of this decision on candidates, their schools and parents, and we sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused,” WAEC stated.

It said that it successfully achieved its objective, but it inadvertently impacted the timeliness and seamless conduct of the examination.

“In spite of our best efforts, we encountered logistical hurdles, security concerns and socio-cultural factors that negatively influenced our operations,” WAEC said.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the highest standard in examination conduct and pledged to continue to promote academic excellence. (NAN)