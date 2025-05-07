Viral Video: Police launch investigation in Abuja into assault of vehicle owner involving traffic officer

By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command announced on Wednesday that it has launched an investigation into a viral video circulating on social media, which shows a traffic officer engaging in an altercation with a vehicle driver in the Galadima area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to a statement from the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, the officer identified in the footage is ASP Attahiru Isah.

“Consequently, the Command has promptly identified and summoned the officer, ASP Attahiru Isah, who was depicted in the footage. Administrative and possible disciplinary procedures have commenced,” Adeh stated.

The Command also appealed to those involved in the incident, particularly the driver shown in the video, to come forward with credible information that could assist in the investigation.

“This is to aid ongoing investigations. Your cooperation is vital to ensuring a thorough and fair process,” Adeh added.

The FCT Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to upholding professionalism, accountability, and discipline within its ranks.

For anyone with further information or details about the incident, the Command has provided direct contact: 07038979348.