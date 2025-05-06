Verydarkman not arrested due to attacks against the commission – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has clarified that the decision to arrest social media influencer VeryDarkMan was not influenced by his repeated attacks on the Commission.

According to the EFCC, the suspect’s actions were not the reason for his arrest, and the investigation into his activities is still ongoing.

In a statement issued by the EFCC, the Commission emphasised that its mandate is to tackle economic and financial crimes, and VeryDarkMan’s case is being handled based on the merits of the allegations against him, not his public remarks.

EFCC’s Case against Martins Vincent Otse



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the exercise of its mandate of tackling economic and financial crimes, invited Martins Vincent Otse owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged… pic.twitter.com/VBhCHbYAM1 — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) May 6, 2025

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the exercise of its mandate of tackling economic and financial crimes, invited Martins Vincent Otse owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him. He refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication. The petitions pertain to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which cannot be ignored by the Commission.

“It is needful to admit that the Commission is aware of several unguarded attacks of the suspect against its operations. While such conduct is condemnable, his arrest was not informed by such attacks. The relevant law enforcement agency will be allowed to look into them.

“The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the Commission. The appropriate Remand Order was obtained in this regard. He has been offered an administrative bail and would be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions.”

The EFCC also took the opportunity to remind the public that its work should not be subject to undue speculation.



“The Commission appreciates the interest of Nigerians in its operations. The passion, enthusiasm and torrential reactions to all of its activities are welcome. However, insinuations about its motive in carrying out its assignment should no longer continue. The EFCC should be allowed to do its job without fear or favour. As soon as investigations are concluded, charges will be filed.”

Vanguard News