VDM: EFCC sources explain arrest, HURIWA blasts agency

By Chioma Obinna & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, may have arrested social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, over allegations of cyberstalking.

A source within the EFCC, who spoke to Vanguard yesterday in confidence, said “We picked him up based on several complaints that he used his social media platforms to harass, insult, and intimidate individuals — actions that may contravene the Cybercrimes Act of 2015.”

When asked to identify those who filed the complaints or felt targeted, the source declined to provide further details.

Deji Adeyanju, counsel to VeryDarkMan, who also spoke to Vanguard yesterday from outside the country, said “My brother, I’m currently not in Nigeria. But I’ll be back in Abuja tomorrow (Monday) afternoon. By 4 p.m, we will be at the EFCC to secure his bail.

“As of now, the Commission has not formally disclosed the specific offence my client is alleged to have committed.”

Vanguard however, gathered that the EFCC is preparing to bring formal charges against VeryDarkMan any moment from today.

Condemning his arrest, human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, among others, said “It has become evident that the EFCC unlawfully arrested and detained Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VDM, in a bid to silence him after he accused the agency and its leadership of corruption and misconduct.

“The EFCC is now considering legal avenues to arraign him in court, possibly tomorrow, in an effort to justify their actions.

“The Commission does not possess the legal mandate to prosecute individuals for criminal defamation, libel, or cybercrime; matters typically pursued through civil litigation. Therefore, the EFCC must release VDM without delay.”

Similarly, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has condemned what it described as “unlawful and arbitrary” arrest and detention of Very Dark Man, VDM, by the EFCC, demanding his immediate release.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, the National Coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, accused the anti-graft agency of overstepping its mandate and acting as “enforcers” for commercial banks rather than upholding the rights of citizens.

“The EFCC is increasingly becoming a tool for oppression against ordinary Nigerians rather than a watchdog against corruption.

“It is unconscionable and legally indefensible that someone who simply questioned suspicious deductions from his mother’s account is being treated like a criminal.”

According to the rights group, Otse was arrested shortly after he visited the Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) branch in Garki, Abuja, to inquire into what he alleged were fraudulent deductions from his mother’s account. He was arrested alongside a friend, Mr. Steven Avuara (also known as C-PACK), and both were allegedly beaten and blindfolded by security operatives.

Legal representatives from the law firm of Deji Adeyanju and Partners, who visited the EFCC headquarters following the arrest, confirmed Otse is being detained under a warrant issued by Magistrate Njideka Iloanya-Duru on charges related to cyberstalking.

In a statement signed by Zainab M. Otega, Esq., the firm condemned the treatment of their client, revealing that Otse had refused to speak with anyone due to the trauma experienced during his arrest. “Our clients were violently taken into custody without being informed of the reasons for their arrest. This is not only illegal but a blatant violation of their rights,” the statement read.

HURIWA argued that the continuous misuse of the Cybercrime Act to silence dissenting voices and intimidate activists must stop.“We are shocked beyond belief that the EFCC, created to fight economic crimes, is now more concerned with protecting financial institutions from legitimate scrutiny than with tackling the massive corruption still rampant within government.

“This is clearly an abuse of office and a deviation from their statutory responsibility, “ Onwubiko said.

The group further expressed concern over the selective application of justice,.

accusing the EFCC of ignoring “colossal financial crimes” committed by high-ranking officials linked to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while hastily arresting citizens who voice legitimate concerns.

“It is deeply troubling that while key actors from the previous administration walk free despite overwhelming allegations of embezzlement—especially in ministries like Humanitarian Affairs—the EFCC finds the time to arrest an activist over a bank inquiry,” Onwubiko lamented.

Calling for Otse’s immediate release, HURIWA reminded the commission that the Nigerian Constitution guarantees every citizen’s right to free expression and fair hearing.

“This continued detention is unconstitutional. Mr. Otse must be presumed innocent until proven otherwise by a competent court,” HURIWA insisted.

The group vowed to pursue legal redress if the EFCC fails to respect the fundamental rights of the detainee and other Nigerians who seek accountability from institutions meant to serve them.

“This is not just about Very Dark Man. “This is about every Nigerian who dares to ask questions in a democracy.”