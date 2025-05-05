Vascan redefines Nigerian arts 

By Onyeka Ezike

It was a blend of visually appealing arts and digital art space, as the CTTM project, in partnership with Vascan, presented a group exhibition titled “The New Heritage”, an initiative that seeks to redefine art in Nigeria by spotlighting 11 exceptional artists whose curiosity, creative ingenuity, and consistency set apart as future blue-chip names in the global art market.

The exhibition, held recently in Ikeja, Lagos, showcased 20 artworks, including 16 brilliant canvas oil paintings and 4 digital photographs by young creative minds. Among the artists were Ajibola Adekanmbi, Aremu Olatunji, Bella Mfon, Eunice Akintayo, Faith Michael, Falope Ibrahim, Idowu Emmanuel, Muktar Yusuf, Olatoye David, Samuel Godwin and Segun Jiboku. Through the new heritage, these rising talented artists have positioned themselves as torchbearers and trailblazers, making a critical shift in how the country views its artistic legacy with an unquestionable contribution to the art industry.

Speaking in an interview, the curator, Adetiloye Oluwatosin Jekami, said, “The idea of the exhibition emerged from a bold, necessary question: who are the Nigerian artists shaping the future of our cultural legacy right now? When I first conceived the idea for this exhibition, the title was direct and unambiguous. It was driven by urgency, by a curatorial instinct to spotlight exceptional talents whose work demands to be seen, preserved and collected.’’

He said the New Heritage is a deliberate shift in focus in the Nigerian art landscape, one that seeks to restore balance by placing the Nigerian artist at the centre of the narrative, not just their output. “Too often, we celebrate artworks while forgetting the human spirit, intellect, and lived experience that bring those works to life. In many cases, Nigerian artists are rendered invisible even in spaces where their work is admired.”

The New Heritage seeks to dismantle this approach. It asserts that the Nigerian visual artists are not only as important as the work, but they may be more essential. Without the artist, the work cannot exist.

The selection process began with an engagement with the artists, previewing their works, and tracing the through-lines in their practices; something deeper began to crystallize. The process was beyond investment-worthy art or compiling a definitive list. The vision matured into something more urgent, more cultural-more historical. It became clear that these artists were not just “rising stars” but were architects of a shifting paradigm.

Each of the artists possesses a distinct narrative voice and a commanding visual presence that speaks to a broader transformation in the Nigerian art landscape. Their works were not just made to form a meaningful thought, but also a new history and a new heritage.

The final section was devoted to identifying artists whose practices are not only technically refined but also intellectually and emotionally resonant. Those whose artwork expands the horizon of what contemporary Nigerian art can be are audacious, daring, and have an enduring sense of purpose.

Some of the artworks exhibited include Daughter of the Soul (a 16 x 20-inch digital photograph). The black-and-white, faceless image depicts the story of an African woman with the Yoruba ‘gele’ hair tie. Showing the beauty of women in ‘gele’. The artwork was exhibited by Aremu Olatunji, the Lagos-born photo-visual artist that uses photography to tell African stories the African way.

Among his works is the Obinrin Dudu (16 x 20 inches), depicting the story of a woman cut on the edge of thoughts. Also, there are Oju Inu (16 x 20 inches) and my Lineage (16 x 20 inches), depicting the story of an African man reflecting over his ancestor, who would have made life better for him.

Another work at the exhibition was a canvas oil painting by Faith Michael, a dynamic artist. The work titled 27/2/2025 (36 x 48 inches) reflects the deep memory with the date, symbolizing the date her younger sister got married. Another of her artwork is one titled “The Journey of a Thousand Miles III” (36 x 40 inches, oil on canvas painting) which depicts the image of a boy with an oversized shoe.

Others are Samuel Godwin’s “Disposition” (42 x 48″) and Corsage (42 x 48″) both oil on canvas paintings depicting the power of women and the flowers they are in society. The image shows a woman kneeling with a flower, and the other has a flower as her head.

In his opening remarks, the Managing Director and founder of Vascan, Mr. Emmanuel Okeke, said, “At Vascan, we believe that every artwork deserves not only to be seen but also preserved, understood, and empowered through technology. As an all-in-one data and management platform, the company was built specifically for the African art ecosystem, as we help art businesses, galleries, and artists digitize their works…”

Also speaking at the event, Mrs. Blessing Azuibike, an art advocate and creative economy expert, said, “One of the artworks that resonates with me is the Segun Jiboku artwork titled ‘Social Media Addiction. The 30 x 40 inch artwork depicts the two boys with an iPad glued to social media, showing how addicted young people can be to social media. I like the way the artist used thread on canvas to pass the message of social media addiction.”

Also, Oyedele Tomilola, a banker and art enthusiast, said, “The most appealing artwork to me is the Faith Michael painting on canvas. The work shows her creating ability with words that align with the fashion world.”