Uzodimma sacks Attorney General

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has sacked the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Barr. Cyprian Akaolisa.

A statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, in Owerri, Monday, noted that the sack was with immediate effect.

The governor directed Akaolisa to hand over all government property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

The statement reads: “The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, has approved the immediate removal from the office of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr C .O. C Akaolisa,

“The erstwhile commissioner has been directed to hand over all government property under his care to the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, immediately”.

Many have expressed shock over the sack of the commissioner who was regarded as an ally of the governor.

Recall that Uzodimma had on May 12, 2021, sacked Akaolisa and 19 other commissioners in a dissolution of his cabinet.

The governor, however, made a volte-face and recalled Akaolisa in August same year, after about three months.

Commissioner for Information, Emelumba, had announced then that the inclusion of Akaolisa among the sacked commissioners was in error.