Uzodimma orders crackdown on bandits, vandals in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI — The Imo State Government has declared a total war on banditry and the vandalism of public property, as Governor Hope Uzodimma directed local government officials to take immediate action to protect government assets across the state.

Governor Uzodimma issued the directive while addressing the chairmen and operators of the 27 local government areas during a meeting in Owerri. He also called on traditional rulers, town union leaders, and community stakeholders to safeguard public infrastructure within their jurisdictions.

“My job is to help you offer something tangible to your people,” the governor said. “You must protect the citizens, as well as schools, hospitals, health centres, and all government facilities that make life meaningful in the state.”

He emphasized the urgent need for cooperation between local councils and state authorities to effectively combat the rising cases of vandalism and criminal activity.

“To achieve desired results, there must be synergy between all relevant offices, including the Commissioner for Vigilante Services, Special Advisers on Security, Monitoring and Compliance, and Rural Development,” Uzodimma stated.

He ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of anyone caught vandalizing government property, including contractors, residents who use public roads for personal construction purposes, and those encroaching on state infrastructure.

“All individuals involved—directly or indirectly—in the destruction or theft of government assets, whether in urban areas or rural communities, must be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

Speaking anonymously, one council official told Vanguard that the meeting covered a wide range of critical issues, including the willful destruction of roads, theft of government infrastructure such as solar light poles, transformers, hospital equipment, and educational materials.

“It was a productive session where pressing issues affecting the sustainable development of Imo State were thoroughly discussed,” the official added.