UTME Results: BON applauds JAMB Registrar for accepting responsibility for errors

JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has commended the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, for his demonstration of transparency and accountability following the recently concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Dr. Yemisi Bamgbose, BON lauded Professor Oloyede for openly admitting to human and technical errors that affected the examination process, while taking personal responsibility for the mishap. BON described this gesture as a rare display of integrity and courage that sets a benchmark for leadership in public office.

“Professor Oloyede’s acknowledgment of the challenges and his willingness to address them reflect exemplary courage and a commitment to accountability,” the statement read.

The organization further praised the proactive measures taken by JAMB to rectify the issues, including the rescheduling of exams for students affected by technical glitches. BON noted that this decision underlines JAMB’s sincerity in ensuring fairness and equal opportunity for all candidates pursuing higher education.

BON also acknowledged the collaborative efforts between JAMB and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to effectively manage the situation, describing it as a commendable demonstration of institutional cooperation.

The group called on public officials to emulate such transparency and accountability, emphasizing that such virtues are essential for building trust and projecting a positive image of the nation.

BON reaffirmed its support for ethical leadership and urged stakeholders in the education sector to prioritize integrity and responsiveness in their operations.