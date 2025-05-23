Used car buyer behaviour shifts as vehicle inspections rise by 22% — Cars45

By Juliet Umeh

New data from auto tech company Cars45 reveals a significant shift in Nigerian consumer behaviour towards used car purchases, marked by a 22% increase in vehicle inspection requests in the first quarter of 2025.

The rise in inspections—recorded between January and March 2025 compared to the same period in 2024—reflects growing caution among buyers in response to ongoing inflation and currency volatility affecting the automotive sector.

Damilola Ojurongbe, Head of Technical Services at Cars45, commented:

“Every car should be treated like a potential investment. You wouldn’t buy land without a survey—why buy a car without an inspection?”

According to Ojurongbe, more buyers now prioritise thorough vehicle inspections over basic checks, especially as the cost of used vehicles continues to climb due to import restrictions. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates a 65% year-on-year drop in used vehicle imports, tightening supply and driving up prices.

With the naira depreciating by 3% against the dollar in Q1 alone, many buyers are increasingly cautious, aiming to avoid costly mistakes in a market where flood-damaged and tampered vehicles are more common.

“Where buyers once relied on a mechanic’s glance or a quick test drive, they now request comprehensive evaluations, including diagnostic scans, accident and flood history checks, body panel assessments, and engine diagnostics,” Ojurongbe added.

This behavioural shift is being driven by several factors: heightened price sensitivity due to foreign exchange fluctuations, increased awareness of digital fraud, and broader access to automotive education through online platforms.

Industry analysts believe this trend may become permanent, with verified vehicle inspections emerging as a competitive advantage for dealers and platforms offering transparency. Companies like Cars45 are positioned to redefine consumer expectations in the used car market.

“There’s a visible shift from urgency to diligence. People want to know what they’re really paying for. In today’s market, information is the most valuable asset,” Ojurongbe concluded.