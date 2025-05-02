USDIA calls for unity amidst concerns over Lagos chapter restructuring

By Etop Ekanem

The Uyo Senatorial District Indigenes’ Association (USDIA), Lagos Chapter, has expressed concern over attempts to restructure the association by members of another Akwa Ibom interest group, the Akwa Ibom North East Consultative Forum (AKNECF).

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos, USDIA President General, Chief Matthew Udoheyop, stated that the association was surprised by recent developments involving some stakeholders’ realignment, which, he noted, occurred without due consultation. He emphasized the need for dialogue and collaboration among Akwa Ibom indigenes to avoid unnecessary tension and confusion.

Chief Udoheyop appealed to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, to engage with all relevant stakeholders to better understand the issues and provide guidance where necessary. He highlighted that the governor, being from the Uyo Senatorial District, plays a central role in unifying the people, both at home and in the diaspora.

“Our aim is to correct any misperceptions and reiterate our association’s commitment to the welfare and development of Uyo Senatorial District indigenes in Lagos,” said Udoheyop. “USDIA has been in existence for over 13 years and is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).”

He further stressed that USDIA is focused on socio-cultural and economic development, and its efforts have consistently supported both members and non-members across the nine local government areas within the Uyo Senatorial District.

Regarding recent reports of internal disagreements, Udoheyop said the association is committed to resolving any misunderstandings peacefully and called on all parties to prioritize unity and mutual respect.

Other community stakeholders, including Chief Edet Ambang, President of the Akwa Ibom State Community in Lagos (AKISCOM); Chief Elijah Ifot, former AKISCOM President; Obonganwan Elizabeth Udoheyop; and Sir Asuquo Inuikim, joined in emphasizing the need for continued cooperation among Akwa Ibom groups in Lagos.

They reaffirmed their collective support for Governor Umo Eno’s administration, describing it as focused on inclusive development and good governance. The association urged all concerned parties to seek constructive engagement and uphold the long-standing unity among Akwa Ibom indigenes in Lagos.