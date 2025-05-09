US-Nigerian startup selected for global Techstars accelerator programme

Co-founders of Immigify, Emmanuel Olorunsheyi and Ayodeji Niyi-Adesola

By Elizabeth Osayande

Nigerian-founded immigration technology startup Immigify has been named among eleven startups selected globally to participate in the 2025 Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator, a highly competitive program supporting some of the world’s most promising ventures.

The Techstars accelerator, based in the United States, is one of the world’s largest pre-seed investors, with a portfolio of over 4,800 startups. It provides participating companies with access to world-class mentorship, funding opportunities, and a global network designed to help scale their impact.

Immigify, founded by Nigerian entrepreneurs Emmanuel Olorunsheyi and Ayodeji Niyi-Adesola, operates an AI-powered platform that simplifies U.S. immigration processes for businesses and skilled professionals seeking to transition their careers abroad. The company is the only Nigerian-led startup in the Techstars Workforce Development Spring 2025 cohort.

Olorunsheyi described the selection as a significant milestone, not just for the company, but for Africa’s growing legal-tech and workforce mobility sector.

“With this backing from Techstars, Immigify will redefine how US businesses manage international talent, and how these talents, particularly from Nigeria, access US work opportunities,” he said.

“Nigeria is home to one of the most educated and globally mobile professional populations in Africa. Sadly, the path to working or relocating abroad, especially to the U.S., is often blocked by complex visa systems, misinformation, and a lack of trusted guidance.

“But our end goal is to bridge this gap by offering a digital-first and reliable pathway tailored to ensure that exceptional and skilled individuals eligible to transition their careers to the U.S. can do so with confidence, as our platform guides users every step of the way.”

Olorunsheyi also emphasized the growing alignment between global demand for talent, particularly among professionals in tech, healthcare, and engineering, and the aspirations of skilled Nigerian professionals.

He said: “With new visa pathways and growing demand for skilled labour in the U.S., we’re encouraging Nigerian professionals, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers to explore legitimate and streamlined options for relocation.

“The journey begins with a simple eligibility screening on our platform, and from there, we guide users every step of the way.”

While the issue of ‘brain drain’ in Africa has triggered policy debates, high youth unemployment, combined with increasing interest in global career opportunities, has continued to cause rising emigration. Thus Immigify’s selection into Techstars signals its potential to reshape the future of work.