US beefs up security after murder of Israeli embassy staff

Police beefed up security at schools and religious buildings across Washington Friday as the US Capitol reeled from the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum.

The 31-year-old Chicago man accused of Wednesday’s attack shouted “Free Palestine” as he was taken away by police — exacerbating fears over rising anti-Semitism since Israel’s invasion of Gaza following the unprecedented Hamas attack.

“Around DC, you will see an increased presence of law enforcement officers around the community, you will find us around our faith-based organizations,” Metropolitan Police (MPD) Chief Pamela A. Smith told reporters.

“You will see an increased presence around our schools and places like the DC Jewish Community Center. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish community.”

Authorities in Washington said they were investigating the shooting “as an act of terrorism and as a hate crime” ahead of a preliminary court hearing set for alleged killer Elias Rodriguez on June 18.

President Donald Trump — who spoke with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — posted on social media that the attack was clearly anti-Semitic.

The shooting, just a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the White House, triggered international outrage as Israel blamed European criticism of its Gaza offensive in response to the October 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants.

The victims of Wednesday’s attack, Israeli citizen Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, a US employee of the embassy, had been planning to marry.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser gathered her interfaith council, local Jewish leaders, city councillors and law enforcement officials on Thursday to coordinate the community response.

“We have a long history, and a lot of practice in our city, of working with Jewish organizations around safety and around protection,” she told a news conference.

“And we watch global events, national events and local events, and our organizations work directly with MPD, and MPD responds with additional resources.”

AFP