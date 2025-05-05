US-based cybersecurity expert joins forces with Nigerian engineer to expand SME protection

Ayorinde Akindemowo and Raphael Nyonyoh.

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Following the launch of the Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence Platform (CTIP), Nigerian software engineer Ayorinde Akindemowo Olayiwola has partnered with US-based cybersecurity expert Raphael Nyonyoh to support small and medium-sized businesses in Nigeria and Ghana. The platform, now in its pilot phase, is already seeing success with SMEs in both countries.

CTIP uses artificial intelligence to detect threats, prioritize vulnerabilities, and streamline response efforts. These capabilities, often unavailable to smaller businesses, are now within reach through a platform that automates key security processes. By reducing the burden on internal teams, CTIP enables small and medium-sized enterprises to strengthen their cybersecurity posture without stretching limited resources.

Raphael shared that feedback from the businesses currently using CTIP in Nigeria and Ghana has been encouraging. “We are seeing strong engagement and early signs that the platform is making a real difference. We are collecting feedback and continuously optimizing it to better serve the needs of these businesses,” he said.

Raphael, who has been conducting cybersecurity studies in Ohio and Tennessee, sees strong potential for the platform in the US market. He noted that many small businesses in those states face similar cybersecurity challenges. With the success they are experiencing among businesses currently using the platform in Nigeria and Ghana, he believes expanding to the US is a natural next step.