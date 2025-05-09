Abayomi Arabambi.

By Bayo Wahab

Abayomi Arabambi, Labour Party’s factional National Publicity Secretary, has alleged that some Obidients who were deployed as party agents ran away with election results because they were not paid for their service.

Arabambi, during an interview on Arise Television on Friday, said the Labour Party has been lying to Nigerians about why the party failed in the election.

Arabambi said that out of 189,000 polling units, the Labour Party failed to account for 54,000, adding that the party did not have the polling unit results to present to the election tribunal.

“We failed woefully in 54,000 polling unit. We did not have result of total election to take to Tribunal. They used a lot of Obidients to be the party agents (and) because they were unable to pay them N10,000, they absconded with the results,” Arabambi claimed.

He also alleged that Aisha Yesufu, Valentine Ozigbo, Pastor Itua Ighodal and Oseloka Obaze were responsible for the party’s loss in the election.

According to him, they were responsible for the party’s loss because they were the ones in charge of the party’s campaign funds.

Arabambi said the Labour Party’s inability to produce the complete election results was the reason the party could not file its petition within 21 days, as stipulated in the Electoral Act.

According to him, in order to cover up their mistakes, the party leaders went to court to lie against the judiciary.

“We went to that court to lie against the judiciary, because we were the one that failed. Like I said, the four people responsible, one resigned four days ago, another absconded to the APC, while we have Aisha Yesufu and Pastor Ighodalo. They were the ones who handled all the party’s finances,” he said.

He wondered how his party claimed it won the election when it failed to field agents in 54,000 polling units.

According to him, this was the genesis of the crisis in the Labour Party, adding that Peter Obi wanted the issue covered up.

Vanguard News