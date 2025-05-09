University of the West of England appoints Dr Ayo Ogunsan as CASET Advisory Board member

The Centre for African Social and Economic Transformation (CASET), University of the West of England, United Kingdom has appointed Dr Ayo Ogunsan, to join the Advisory Board of the institution of higher learning.

In a letter signed by Jo Midgley, the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar of the University disclosed Ogunsan’s appointment and the invitation to the school board.

According to the letter, It is with great pleasure that we invite you to join the Advisory Board of our Centre for African Social and Economic Transformation (CASET) at the University of the West of England, United Kingdom.

“Guided by the University’s ethos of enterprise and collaboration, the Centre is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in Africa through strategic partnerships and transformative education and training programmes, research, evidence-based policymaking, social and cultural engagement geared towards finding practical solutions to regional social and economic challenges.

“Your extensive experience and contributions to Africa’s higher education sector through training university leaders and teaching personnel, as well as your Board Membership of the Centre for Digital Humanities at the University of Lagos, Nigeria will make you an invaluable member of our CASET’s Advisory Board.

“As a Board member, you will play a crucial role in shaping CASET’s strategic direction, providing high-level support and guidance on stakeholder engagement strategies and knowledge dissemination efforts, helping to foster impactful collaborations and partnerships, and ensuring that the Centre’s initiatives align with the evolving needs of Africa’s social and economic landscape,” the Vice Chancellor said in the letter.

Midgley added that the Advisory Board convenes annually, with meetings held virtually and occasionally in person at the University of the West of England UK or in Africa where feasible.

He noted that Ogunsan’s insights and participation would be instrumental in helping CASET to achieve its mission of fostering transformative social and economic change through capacity building, research priorities, evidence-based policy and innovation.

The Registral said that Advisory Board Members were not employees of the University including CASET adding that his term as a board member would commence in June 2025 and run for a renewable period of three years on a non-

remuneration basis.

“Renewal of board membership is subject to members’ continuing support, integrity and commitment to always being a good ambassador in advancing CASET’s mission.

“We will be honoured to have you as part of our highly respected and esteemed group of experts and thought leaders.

“We also appreciate your willingness to contribute to our mission and look forward to your valuable contribution to advancing CASET’s vision for transformative change in Africa,” he said in the letter.

It was gathered that Ogunasn is a prominent figure in the education sector, his expertise spans entrepreneurship, security management, and education, and he is widely acknowledged for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence.

He is also a Board Member of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).