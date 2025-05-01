Union petitions NASS over alleged corporate violence, worker misclassification by Uber, Bolt, Indrive

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria, AUATON, has petitioned the National Assembly over what it described as systemic corporate violence, repeated victimization, and the misclassification of app-based transport workers by leading ride-hailing companies—Uber, Bolt, and In Drive.

The petition, dated May 1, 2025, and submitted to the Chairman, House Committee on Public Petitions, called on the legislature to intervene in addressing the precarious working conditions of thousands of Nigerian drivers who operate on these platforms.

Speaking on behalf of the union, National President, Comrade Damola Adeniran accused the tech companies of failing to protect drivers from violent crimes, including carjackings and murder, due to inadequate passenger profiling and weak security measures.

Comrade Adeniran, further alleged that these companies exploit a loophole in Nigeria’s labour classification system by treating drivers as “self-employed,” thereby denying them essential rights such as social protection, fair compensation, and collective bargaining.

He said: “Several families have been left isolated to mourn their loved ones from incidents occurring on platforms.

“Platform drivers have been victims of manslaughter, carjacking, car theft, and other violent crimes.This problem stems from the misclassification of drivers under a disguised employment relationship.”

The petition made reference to multiple legal frameworks, both national and international, which support workers’ rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining, including Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution, Section 91 of the Labour Act, and several International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions.

Adeniran, who also cited harrowing examples of violence suffered by app-based drivers, recounted the case of Kevin Ogah Ede, who was found murdered after a ride in October 2023.

He noted that despite having a car tracker, his killers were never brought to justice, and his family reportedly received no support or response from Bolt.

Another case he cited was that of Pastor Luka, a driver, who was shot in the neck during an attempted carjacking in May 2024 but survived after spending two months in the hospital.

He lamented that Two of the suspected attackers were later released without prosecution.

Consequently, AUATON is demanding a national restorative conference in July 2025 involving lawmakers, regulators, platform companies, and workers’ representatives to redefine the employment status of app-based drivers and extend social protection to them.

It is also asking for a platform participation in good faith, with an understanding that engagement does not imply guilt but rather commitment to restoration and reform.

The union is also demanding for an enactment of a national policy following the conference, with the collaboration of trade unions and regulators to ensure enforceable legislation on platform work.

It criticized the apparent failure of the National Collective Agreement, adopted in May 2024, which it said has not delivered meaningful change for drivers. It urged the National Assembly to learn from its shortcomings and take decisive legislative action.

“This petition challenges the actions of platforms in Nigeria as a violation of the constitutional and fundamental human rights of app-based transport workers. We hope lawmakers act swiftly to regulate misclassification, lack of social protection, and algorithmic management,” Adeniran stated.

The petition was submitted alongside a research publication commissioned by AUATON to support its claims and policy recommendations.