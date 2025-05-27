Unemployment: FG targets youths through Talent City initiative

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

LAGOS— THE Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, and the Digital Bridge Institute, DBI, have unfolded steps to create more jobs for youths through the Talent City initiative.

At the official launch of the DBI Talent City initiative in Lagos, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said the initiative aligns with the present administration’s vision of creating millions of jobs for Nigeria’s teeming youths.

Tijani said: “This can be quickly achieved if everyone comes together to support the initiative, adding that collaboration with the private sector is essential. DBI Talent City is a flagship national program dedicated to building an integrated national network of Talent City campuses.

“The President made it very clear when I came into office that he would commit efforts and resources to create one million technology jobs. For anyone following global developments today, it’s clear that there is no world without technology.

“There is a strong global shortage of technology professionals. While many developed countries have ageing populations and declining birth rates, Nigeria’s average age is 16.9. Our young people are projected to be the workforce of the future—not only for Nigeria but globally.”

Also speaking, President of DBI, David Daser, said the Talent Cities would unlock large-scale economic opportunities by transforming underutilized public and private infrastructure into high-productivity digital campuses for job creation.

“This marks a landmark moment—the first collaboration between the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and DBI on a project that directly supports one of the president’s key development priorities: employment and jobs for Nigerian youth”, he said.

“DBI, as Nigeria’s foremost training institute in ICT and innovation, is fully aligned with this national agenda. We are ready and eager to support the president and the Honourable Minister in delivering on this transformative vision—to position Nigeria as a global hub of digital excellence and innovation across the sub-region.

“When this administration assumed office, DBI was just another government initiative—its mission was noble, but its potential underutilized.

“The Talent City initiative is not just about jobs. For us at DBI, it creates a unique value proposition—a strategic advantage. Our graduates will now have immediate access to opportunities, right here on our campuses,” Daser said.