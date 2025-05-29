Umahi hails Tinubu’s vision, commitment to transforming Nigerian roads

Minister of Works, David Umahi and President Bola Tinubu

John Alechenu

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to his Renewed Hope Agenda, especially in the road sector.

In a heartfelt tribute to the President’s giant strides in governance within the last two years, Umahi noted that the Tinubu-led administration has made incredible marks in positively changing the narrative in the sector.

Umahi said, “It is with a deep sense of responsibility and profound pleasure that I congratulate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, on this auspicious occasion of the 2-year anniversary of his Renewed Hope administration.”

“Your Excellency, our dear President, we are delighted by the momentum in your administration’s vision to give our nation a strong sense of identity and to build the future and potential of her people.”

“Within the shortest record time, your administration has made incredible marks in changing the inhibitive narrative of leadership deficits that hamper national progress; you have remained unwavering in tackling a range of accumulated and deeply rooted problems of poor infrastructure and other socio-economic challenges that face the nation.”

“In the works sector, the Renewed Hope agenda of revolutionizing the road infrastructure to foster economic growth and enhance the quality of life for all Nigerians is bearing fruit.”

“Within two years in office, you have given unprecedented attention to road infrastructure through emergency interventions to failed roads and bridges nationwide, increased funding of inherited ongoing projects, introduction of policies and innovations that guarantee quality, speed, and value for money, and initiative to construct legacy projects that will expand the transportation ecosystem and turn around Nigeria’s economy for sustainable prosperity.”

“You are indeed a leader with an enduring commitment to a prosperous Nigeria.”

“As we celebrate this eventful anniversary full of great accomplishments, we pray to God Almighty to continue to bless and prosper your vision to put Nigeria on the path to irreversible progress.”

“Once more, congratulations, Mr. President.”