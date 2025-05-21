Ulaa Enterprises: How Nigerians can mitigate browser-based attacks

By Juliet Umeh

Many Nigerian businesses are struggling with complex integrations. Quite a number of others are also juggling multiple security tools which rarely give optimum services but Technology Company Zoho Corporation, has said that Ulaa Enterprise is the answer.

The modern browsers have become central to enterprise operations, as employees now perform critical tasks within browser windows—whether accessing SaaS applications, managing transactions, or handling sensitive corporate data.

Ulaa Enterprise adopts a security-first approach, eliminating the need for external tools or virtual desktops and reducing IT complexity.\

Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said: “Our platform allows companies to proactively block malicious activity at the browser level, delivering powerful security and granular control, without the added complexity of third-party software or the overhead of virtual environments.

“With Ulaa Enterprise, companies can prevent threats from the browser level while striking a balance between strong security, ease of use, and extensive control features—all without relying on third-party tools or virtual desktops.”

“The browser is now the primary workspace—and also the most exposed attack surface—for organisations. Yet many solutions fail to combine robust security with simple usability,” Ogundare added.

“Ulaa Enterprise is our response to this challenge—empowering African businesses with a secure, easy-to-deploy, and policy-driven browser experience that protects both data and productivity.”

Ulaa Enterprise offers centralised policy management, enabling administrators to define access rules, restrict downloads, manage extensions, and control user behaviour across individuals and teams. This ensures consistency and compliance across the organisation—without relying on patchwork third-party tools.

The browser also includes built-in data loss prevention, DLP, mechanisms, such as blocking unauthorised uploads, screen captures, downloads, and copy-paste actions involving sensitive data. These features help prevent data breaches before they occur.

IT departments benefit from full visibility into browser activity. Through detailed audit logs and real-time monitoring, teams can proactively identify risks and enforce security policies—maintaining control without disrupting operations.