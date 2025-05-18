Ukraine moves toward national bitcoin reserve amid push for crypto regulations

Ukrainian authorities are laying the groundwork for a National Bitcoin Reserve as part of a broader strategy to regulate digital assets, signaling a major shift in the country’s approach to cryptocurrency adoption.

Lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak confirmed that draft legislation is nearing completion, with the goal of supporting the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

The initiative comes amid growing global momentum for digital assets and follows similar moves by the United States to establish a national cryptocurrency reserve.

This latest development marks a significant turn in Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to regulate the crypto sector.

Earlier this year, the Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Committee approved a draft bill aimed at formalising digital asset regulations.

Although the bill was later withdrawn due to legislative hurdles, current discussions about establishing a Bitcoin reserve suggest renewed commitment to crypto reform.

Key questions remain regarding which institution will be responsible for enforcing new crypto regulations.

Proposals include forming a dedicated regulatory body or assigning oversight to existing institutions such as the National Bank of Ukraine.

Leading crypto firms have expressed support for Ukraine’s evolving stance.

Kiril Khomyakov, Regional Head of Binance for Central Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, and Africa, welcomed the initiative, emphasizing the importance of clear legislative frameworks to attract institutional investment and strengthen the country’s digital economy.

The timing of Ukraine’s proposed reserve coincides with widespread expectations of a Bitcoin price rally and rising institutional interest globally.

Support from major economies like the U.S. has added further momentum to the growing acceptance of cryptocurrency as part of national economic strategy.

