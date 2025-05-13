UK to consult Nigeria on new visa rules affecting care, graduate routes

Gill Lever, U.K. Deputy High Commissioner.jpg

The British High Commission in Nigeria has said it will engage with relevant partners in the federal government once implementation details of the UK’s new immigration reforms are made available.

This follows the release of a White Paper by the UK government on Monday, outlining sweeping changes to the immigration system.

The new policy includes ending the social care work visa route, imposing a longer settlement path for migrants, shortening the graduate visa period, and introducing mandatory English language tests for dependants.

While the exact timeline for implementation is yet to be announced, the British High Commission has moved to reassure Nigerians of the continued strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“The UK enjoys strong, long-standing people-to-people links with Nigeria. We are proud that the UK is still considered a top destination for Nigerians to work, study, visit, and settle – and value the contribution this brings to the UK,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the Commission, the reforms aim to “restore order, control, and fairness” to the immigration system, reduce net migration, and promote economic growth. It noted that changes will occur gradually, and reiterated the UK’s commitment to an open and collaborative approach with Nigerian authorities.

The statement comes amid recent concerns that the UK may restrict visa applications from countries whose citizens are more likely to overstay—Nigeria was reportedly among those listed.

Despite this, the British High Commission reaffirmed what it called the “strong and enduring” links between Nigeria and the UK, describing Britain as an outward-looking nation that welcomes diversity and global talent.