UK police recover body of 16-year-old Nigerian who drowned in Colwick Country Park

UK Police officers.

The body of a 16-year-old UK-based Nigerian, Valentine Ikechukwu, who drowned while swimming in a lake at Colwick Country Park on April 30, has been recovered.

Nottinghamshire Police shared a statement stating that the teenager reportedly encountered difficulty while swimming, prompting a multi-agency emergency response.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene around 5:20 pm and launched an extensive search operation involving the police underwater search team and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. His body was recovered shortly before 8 pm.

“Emergency services were called to Colwick Country Park at 5.20 pm on Wednesday, April 30, after Valentine got into difficulty whilst swimming in the lake,” the statement read.

“A multi-agency rescue operation was launched, involving a police underwater search team, assisted by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. He was discovered shortly before 8 pm.”

Police Detective Inspector Gail Routledge said the family of the teenager is being supported by specially trained officers in the wake of the tragedy.

“This was a tragedy where a young boy lost his life. Our thoughts remain with Valentine’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” Routledge said.

“While work continues to understand how Valentine came into difficulty, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the devastating consequences of entering open water, regardless of whether people do so deliberately or inadvertently.”

Valentine’s family described him as a well-behaved young man whose loss has left them devastated.

“Long live Valentine, forever 16. He was a former Nottingham College student and was well-liked amongst his friends. Words cannot describe what we are going through right now. We would kindly request privacy so that we can grieve as a family and try to come to terms with what has happened to our Valentine. He will be forever missed,” the statement read.

Authorities confirmed that Valentine’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

Vanguard News