UK charges Nigerian-British art dealer Ochuko Ojiri with terrorism-related offence

A Nigerian-British art dealer and former TV expert, Oghenochuko Ojiri has been charged with terrorism-related offences, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Ojiri, 53, also known as Ochuko Ojiri, from west London, faces eight counts of “failing to make a disclosure during the course of business within the regulated sector” as part of an investigation into alleged terrorist financing.

The Met Police said the offences are believed to have taken place between October 2020 and December 2021. Mr Ojiri is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The charges fall under section 21A of the Terrorism Act 2000. According to the force, this marks the first time a charge of this kind has been brought.

The investigation was conducted by the Met’s specialist arts and antiques unit in collaboration with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) and HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Mr Ojiri is known to viewers of Bargain Hunt, where he appeared as an expert.

According to the BBC, he is not a BBC employee but a freelance presenter who has also featured on Antiques Road Trip and Channel 5’s Storage: Flog the Lot!.

The BBC stated: “It would not be appropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

Ojiri is also the founder of Ramp Gallery, a contemporary art space in east London, now known as the Ojiri Gallery.

Vanguard News