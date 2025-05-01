UK-based Nigerian releases third single titled ‘Buseka–Prosperity’

By Efe Onodjae

A TikTok influencer and business expert, Godwin Daramola, has released his long-anticipated single titled Buseka–Prosperity which is now available on all major digital music platforms.

Daramola, who is currently pursuing a Doctorate (PhD) at the University of Hull, England, explained that Buseka–Prosperity, his third debut single, promotes a prosperity mindset. “when you think about prosperity, you attract it into your life.”

According to him, music is a form of spiritual expression rather than a professional pursuit.

In his words: “I’m not doing music as a career. My music is part of my spirituality—intended to raise one’s vibration and frequency.

“Prosperity is inspired by the belief that what we focus on, we attract. The song encourages listeners to meditate on abundance and adopt a prosperity mindset. It’s not just music , it’s a spiritual tool meant to raise your vibration and frequency, helping you align with positive energy and abundance in all areas of life.”

Speaking on expectations of fans, he said “Fans should look out for uplifting lyrics, vibrant rhythms, and a message that speaks directly to the soul. This isn’t just entertainment; it’s an experience designed to inspire inner transformation and a renewed mindset focused on growth, peace, and prosperity. Prosperity is available on all digital music platforms, “he added.

Speaking on balancing his career as lawyer he said “My career is my main focus. I’m currently pursuing a PhD in Law at the University of Hull, England. But music is part of my spirituality, not a second career. I use it to express my spiritual gifts and help others raise their vibration. My songs are rooted in light language, what many know as speaking in tongues, and are intended to attune the listener’s spirit to divine frequencies. We are what we listen to, and I want my music to be a healing, uplifting experience. If it ever wins an award, that would be a blessing but I don’t chase music for fame or recognition. I create to serve.

“Prosperity it’s actually my third song. My first was Kaaye (A Cry for Angelic Help), followed by Sangalo (Celebrate). Buseka – Prosperity continues in the same spiritual vein, encouraging a mindset of abundance and alignment with divine frequencies.”