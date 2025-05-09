UBEC expresses commitment to addressing out-of-school challenges in Nigeria

*Child hawkers

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling the challenges contributing to the high number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Aisha Garba, made this known on Thursday during the opening ceremony of a two-day Management Retreat themed “Repositioning UBEC for Sustainable Basic Education Delivery in Nigeria,” held at Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resorts, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Garba expressed concern that children from poor homes in rural communities are the most affected due to poverty and hardship. She called for intensified advocacy to address these challenges.

“The enrollment rate for children between three to five years saw minimal growth between 2018 and 2022. The decline in the teacher-student ratio indicates a strain on teaching capacity, potentially compromising education quality,” she said.

Garba added that the Minister of Education is committed to ensuring that UBEC is repositioned to make a significant impact in achieving Universal Basic Education (UBE) for all children, regardless of their background or location.

She highlighted that UBEC, in collaboration with State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEB), has made substantial interventions in infrastructure development, constructing thousands of schools and renovating hundreds of classroom blocks across the country.

The retreat, she noted, would also focus on addressing other challenges facing basic education in Nigeria, particularly the inability of some states to access funds from the national education purse for teaching and infrastructural development.

“UBEC has sustained improved investment to enhance the student-classroom ratio and infrastructure. Over the years, states have experienced delays in accessing the matching grant funds disbursed from the national level,” Garba added.