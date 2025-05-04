U-20 AFCON: Nigeria, Morocco settle for goalless draw

credit: @dagashotz

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles were held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their Group B encounter at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, played at the June 30 Air Defence Stadium in Cairo on Sunday.

Despite dominating the first half, the Flying Eagles managed just one shot on target, failing to capitalize on their early momentum.

Morocco, on the other hand, grew into the game after the break but offered little attacking threat, with Nigerian goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt largely untroubled.

The result leaves both teams level on four points, though Morocco remain top of the group on superior goal difference.

Tunisia moved up to third place with three points after securing a 3-1 win over Kenya earlier in the day.

Nigeria will look to seal qualification to the knockout stage when they face Kenya in their final group match on Wednesday.

