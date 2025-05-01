Two LP Reps, State Assembly member defect to PDP, cite Mbah’s development strides

By Dennis Agbo

Two members of the House of Representatives and a member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, all formerly of the Labour Party (LP), have officially defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), praising Governor Peter Mbah’s achievements as their motivation.

The defectors are Rt. Hon. Dennis Agbo representing Igboeze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon. Chidi Obetta of Nsukka/Igboeze South Federal Constituency, and Hon. Malachy Onyechi representing Nsukka West State Constituency.

Their defection was formalized on Thursday at the Enugu State PDP Secretariat, where they were received by the state party chairman, Dr. Martin Chukwunwike.

Rt. Hon. Dennis Agbo declared that the Labour Party had effectively ceased to exist in the Enugu North Senatorial District, also known as the Nsukka zone, with their defection. He praised the leadership and developmental initiatives of Governor Mbah as the driving force behind their return to the PDP.

“Now that change has come, we ask our people to understand and go with us,” Agbo said. “The Labour Party no longer has any presence in Enugu North. The governor has made opposition nearly impossible with his transformational leadership. He is preparing a better future for the state, and I’m proud to be part of that under Peter Mbah.”

Hon. Chidi Obetta echoed similar sentiments, stating:

“I’ve come to tell you that I’m back home in the PDP. My return is predicated on Mbah’s good governance. He is making visible impacts in transportation, education—with over 7,000 classrooms in the smart schools project—healthcare, infrastructure, and more. We returned to partner with him and support his re-election in 2027.”

He added that the governor’s efforts to address insecurity and improve development across the state inspired their renewed commitment to the PDP.

Responding, PDP State Chairman Dr. Martin Chukwunwike welcomed the returnees, noting that their earlier departure contributed to the party’s losses during the 2023 elections. He expressed confidence that their return would ensure a seamless and peaceful victory for the PDP in the 2027 elections.