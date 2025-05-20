TUC, PENGASSAN, protest over unpaid entitlement

Nuhu Toro, Secretary, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nuhu Toro, has appealed to the Federal Government to pay all the unions’ entitlement yet to be paid since February.

The unions are: Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN); Construction Workers Association; Kaduna zonal Council of PENGASSAN, among others.

Toro made the appeal on Tuesday during a peaceful protest organised by some union members at the Federal Ministry of Finance, in Abuja.

He alleged that the minister was yet to attend to their files, while expressing dismay also over the value of the naira and the purchasing power.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Mr Raymond Omachi, said the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun had approved their requests.

He assured the aggrieved protesters that the matter would be addressed within 48 hours.