TTP increases SMS charges to truckers by 100 percent  

By Godwin Oritse

Truck Transit Parks, TTP, technical partners to the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has increased its charges for short messages (SMS) alerts to truckers operating in the ports by 100 percent apparently in response to the increase in telecom tariff by telecom companies.

In a notice to maritime stakeholders, the management of TTP, operators of the Electronic call up system, said SMS alerts remain an important way to stay informed and in control of a trucker’s activities.

Part of the notice reads: “Due to a recent increase in telecom rates by service providers, the cost of sending SMS alerts has gone up. As a result, from today, the first of May, the SMS alert fee will be adjusted from N4 to N8 per message.

Speaking with Vanguard, Mr. Sani Mohammed, General Secretary of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners, AMATO, said he would not want to be dragged into the situation adding that some banks have also increased their SMS alerts from N4 to N6.

He stated: “I do not know why TTP would increase their alert fee by 100 percent.

“While the banks have increased their SMS charges by 50 percent, TTP is increasing its own by 100 percent. I think they should reconsider their action.”