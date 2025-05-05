Trump to reopen Alcatraz prison for most ruthless, violent offenders

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – MAY 01: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to graduating students at the Coleman Coliseum at the University of Alabama on May 01, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Trump’s remarks come the day before commencement ceremonies. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

President Donald Trump says he has directed his government to reopen and expand the Alcatraz prison.

The prison on a hard-to-reach California Island, off San Francisco that had been closed for more than 60 years, would be for notorious criminals.

In a post on his Truth Social site on Sunday evening, Trump wrote that, “For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society.

“They would never contribute anything other than misery and suffering.

“When we were a more serious nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.

“That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt Alcatraz, to house America’s most ruthless and violent offenders.”

Trump’s directive to rebuild and reopen the long-shuttered penitentiary was the latest salvo in his effort to overhaul how and where federal prisoners and immigration detainees are locked up.

But such a move would likely be an expensive and challenging proposition.

The prison was closed in 1963 due to crumbling infrastructure and the high costs of repairing and supplying the island facility.

This is because everything from fuel to food had to be brought by boat.