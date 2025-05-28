Trump to pardon TV personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley

Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced plans to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022 and have spent the past two years in prison.

The president, a former reality TV host himself, called the daughter of the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars, Savannah Chrisley, telling her: “Your parents are going to be free and clean and I hope we can do it by tomorrow.”

A video of the phone call, posted on X by White House adviser Margo Martin, also showed Trump telling Savannah, a Trump supporter who spoke at last year’s Republican National Convention, that “they were given a pretty harsh treatment based on what I am hearing.”

The move is the latest instance of Trump offering presidential pardons to his supporters convicted of crimes.

On January 20, Trump’s first day back in office, the 78-year-old Republican gave an unprecedented blanket pardon to all those involved in the January 6, 2021, insurrection that saw a violent mob attacking the US Capitol.

Ed Martin, the Trump administration’s pardon attorney, summarized the ethos in a post Monday on X, writing: “No MAGA left behind” — referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Trump himself last year was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

AFP