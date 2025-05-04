Trump says ‘not’ looking to run for third term

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – MAY 01: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to graduating students at the Coleman Coliseum at the University of Alabama on May 01, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Trump’s remarks come the day before commencement ceremonies. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

US President Donald Trump said in an interview airing Sunday that he is not seriously considering running for a constitutionally-barred third White House term, after musing publicly over the idea.

“This is not something I’m looking to do,” he told NBC News “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, according to released excerpts, adding: “I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward.”

Vanguard News