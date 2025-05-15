Trump hints at third term run in Qatar troop address

US President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed talk of seeking a third term in office, which is barred by the Constitution, in a highly political address to US troops in Qatar.

Speaking to uniformed soldiers at the Al Udeid base, Trump again falsely claimed to have won the 2020 election against Joe Biden.

“We won three elections, ok? And some people want us to do a fourth. I don’t know. We’ll have to think about that,” Trump said.

He pointed to the sales of products advertising a 2028 run, but also suggested that the effort was intended to annoy his rivals.

“The hottest hat is — it says Trump 2028. We’re driving the left crazy when you see that,” Trump said.

The US Constitution’s 22nd Amendment limits a president to two elected terms.

Trump in an interview earlier this month with NBC News acknowledged that he cannot run again and suggested Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as potential successors.

Trump’s speech to troops took on the tone of a campaign rally, despite the traditional understanding that the US military is a non-partisan institution.

Addressing the troops, some of whom smiled, Trump mocked Biden by saying the former president would not have had the stamina for a secret trip to Baghdad of the sort Trump took during his first term.

Trump repeatedly denigrated Biden in front of foreign officials and business people during his trip, saying earlier on Thursday in Doha that his predecessor was a “stupid person”.

Trump ended the address to troops with the Village People song “YMCA”, which has become an anthem at his rallies.

