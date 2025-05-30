Troops neutralise 60 terrorists in Borno – Army

The troops from Operation Hadin Kai have in an overnight joint land and air operation neutralised 60 terrorists in Bita, Borno.

A reliable military source who confirmed this to NAN in Maiduguri said that the terrorists were overpowered during a fierce encounter at 1:09 a.m. on Friday.

The coordinated offensive, according to the source, which involved troops under the 26 Task Force Brigade of Sector 1 and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), took place after an attempted assault by the terrorists on a military position.

NAN also quoted a post on the army’s official X handle, @HQNigerianArmy, saying the operation marked a significant success in the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the North-east.

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai deployed A-29 Super Tucano aircraft and the Dragon platform, delivering precision strikes that destroyed two enemy gun trucks and neutralised scores of insurgents, the source said.

“Over 60 terrorists were confirmed neutralised in the initial engagement, while ground forces commenced exploitation operations to pursue fleeing elements,” the source added.

The source also said that the follow-up airstrikes were ongoing, with additional gun trucks destroyed and several terrorists fleeing into surrounding forests.

Another senior military official, who spoke on anonymity, described the operation as “one of the most decisive and devastating hits against ISWAP in recent months,” commending the synergy between air and ground forces.

NAN reports that Bita, which is located in the Gwoza axis of southern Borno, had witnessed increased terrorists activities in the recent weeks, prompting intensified military action in the area.

