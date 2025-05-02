Treat security operatives with respect -DG Security

The Director General, Security in Delta State Hon David Tonwe has affirmed that the rules of engagement remains the hall mark of Operation Delta Sweep in security matters.

Hon Tonwe who was reacting to a video by an online blogger that men of Operation Delta Sweep harassed an innocent Deltan said the author of the video doctored all that transpired.

The DG made reference to the incident of 20th April 2025 that involved Mr. Moses Hujionye and said that there was a video evidence that showed what transpired totally different from the narrative being propagated by the blogger.

He said men of Operation Delta Sweep have been trained and retrained on civil engagement and how to treat citizens on the road and at security flashpoints and wondered why some persons will treat security men with disdain and reckless abandon.

Hon Tonwe warned those using the Social media to portray security men in bad light and encourage disrespectful conduct from citizenry to desist or be ready to face legal actions.

The DG maintained that the mandate of the operation does not include investigation and prosecution pointing out that all arrest carried out by men of the operation were handed over to the appropriate agencies for investigation and prosecution.

He maintained that he has consistently advised the public to report any unprofessional conduct by men of Operation Delta Sweep to his office for disciplinary action to avoid infringement on peoples rights and breach of public order.

Hon Tonwe said alot of progress have been recorded by operation Delta Sweep in the fight against crime and criminality in the state pointing out that those circulating unverified videos of molestation care less about highlighting successes recorded.

He praised the commitment by all security agencies, including Operation Delta Sweep for the dogged fight against kidnapping,armed robbery and other heinous crimes and called on residents of the state to voluntarily offer information that could help advance security strategies of Governor Sheriff Oborevwwori.

Hon Tonwe thanked the governor for his support to security operatives in making the state safe for all saying no effort will be spared in making the state unsafe for mischief makers.

To those aiding and abetting crime,Hon Tonwe said the long arm of the law will descend on them soonest.

He called on security operatives to be at alert in flushing miscreants out of the state.