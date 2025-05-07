Towards a non-violent local government election in Lagos

By TOLA OGUNNUBI

The upcoming July 12, 2025 Local Government Election in Lagos State is a litmus test for the 2027 general elections. The election of executives at the grassroots level to run the affairs of the Local Government has always been a mixture of peace and violence between leading political parties, aspirants, indigenes and settlers in the various area councils.

Local government election is a critical element of democracy and governance which provides a vital pathway for new political participants to engage communities and impact governance from the ground up in their quest for good governance.

In Lagos State, elections have always been characterised by violence and peaceful conducts. Clashes between APC supporters and main opponents’ supporters from the PDP have been reported from various parts of the state like Surulere, Agege, Amuwo-Odofin, Ajeromi Ifelodun, Ojo, Oshodi-Isolo and Kosofe LGAs of the state.

Election violence can diminish voter turnout, influence election outcomes, and erode public trust in the electoral system, raising concerns about the legitimacy of results, according to Yiaga Africa. Political parties should ensure that the local elections is not a zero sum game, whereby the winner takes it all and the benefits of good governance is limited and retained to only party members and loyalists.

The violence that led to the death of Jide Badaru and one other with several people injured in August 2018 in Surulere Local Government should not be allowed to happen again. The cousin of the deceased, Mr. Babatunde Badaru, a former Local Government Chairmanship aspirant in his accounts of the incident condemned the violence that characterizes elections in Surulere LGA.

The wanton destruction of properties, continued threat to lives of opposition supporters should be a thing of the past. Since it is a grassroots election, the African communal sense of being should be displayed during the elections. Perpetrators of electoral violence and their sponsors should be arrested and should be diligently prosecuted so as to deter others who see violence as a viable pathway to electoral victory.

*Ogunnubi, ANIPR, wrote from Abuja.