Top ISWAP commander, Abu Fatima killed by Nigerian troops

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Hadin Kai, have reportedly killed Abu Fatima, a high-ranking commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and one of Nigeria’s most wanted terrorists. Abu Fatima had a ¦ 100 million bounty on his head. He was killed alongside two of his key lieutenants in Aleru village, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Nigerian Army officially confirmed the operation on its Facebook page earlier Friday.

Abu Fatima was said to have coordinated ISWAP’s attacks in northern Borno, particularly around the Baga axis. He was reportedly captured alive but succumbed to excessive bleeding.

This decisive operation, which also saw the recovery of motorcycles, AK-47 rifles, and bomb-making materials, marks a major setback for ISWAP operating in the region.

For residents of Baga, Kukawa, Cross, Doro, and surrounding areas where fishermen and farmers were killed by his group, Abu Fatima’s death is as significant as that of Abubakar Shekau, the former Boko Haram leader.